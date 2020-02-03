BJP leader Prakash Javadekar calls Arvind Kejriwal 'terrorist', AAP dares Centre to arrest Delhi CM

In a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Monday (February 3) said that there is plenty of proof that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is a terrorist.

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said that the Delhi CM is making an innocent face and asking the people of Delhi if he is a terrorist and the answer is that yes, he is a terrorist. The BJP leader asserted that Kejriwal had himself said in the past that he is an anarchist and there is not much difference between a terrorist and an anarchist.

“Kejriwal is making an innocent face and asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist," Javadekar said.

The AAP has eacted strongly to Javadekar's statement with the party MP Sanjay Singh demanding that the Election Commission should take action against the BJP MP for using such language. Sanjay Singh challenged the BJP to arrest Kejriwal if he is a terrorist. "This is happening in the capital of our country where the Central govt is sitting, the Election Commission is present. How can a central minister be permitted to use such language? If Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, I challenge BJP to arrest him," said the AAP leader.

Earlier on Monday, BJP candidate from Model Town constituency, Kapil Mishra, targeted Kejriwal saying that the AAP should change its name to Muslim League because the party is backing the ideals of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Mishra accused the AAP of backing the terrorists in order to get the support of 20 per cent Muslim voters in Delhi Assembly election.

“The new name of the AAP should be Muslim League. Umar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani and those who consider terrorists as their father, are afraid of Yogi Adityanath ji,” Mishra tweeted. It may be recalled that Mishra was recently banned from campaigning for 48 hours by the Election Commission for comparing the upcoming election to an India-Pakistan contest.

Voting for all the 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will take place on February 8, 2020 and the results will be declared on February 11.