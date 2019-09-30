The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the first list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly election. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal while state BJP president Subhash Barala is the candidate from Tohana.
BJP releases 1st list of candidates for Haryana Assembly election, Manohar Khattar, Subhash Barala named
