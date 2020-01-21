BJP releases final list of 10 candidates for Delhi Assembly election 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its final list of candidates for Delhi Assembly election 2020 on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, naming Sunil Yadav as its candidate against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat.

Yadav currently holds the President's Office of Yuva Morcha, BJP, Delhi (BJYM Delhi). He is an advocate by profession and the BJP is hopeful that his youth appeal will help the party in defeating Kejriwal.

Another important name in the final list of 10 candidates is Tajinder Bagga. It is to be noted that Bagga was not given ticket in the first list but he has been fielded from Hari Nagar in the final list. BJP sources said that Bagga was interested in contesting from Tilak Nagar, but the party high command decided to field another candidate from that seat.

Other constituencies named in the final list are Nangloi Jat, Rajouri Garden, Delhi Cantonment, Kasturba Nagar, Mehrauli, Kalkaji, Krishna Nagar and Shahdara. Notably, BJP had released 57 names in the first list with had names of AAP rebel Kapil Mishra and BJP veteran Vijender Gupta. After the final list, BJP has now released the names of 67 candidates. The Delhi assembly has 70 seats and the BJP has given two seats to JD(U) and one to LJP. Sangam Vihar and Burari have been given to JDU while the LJP will field its candidate from Seemapuri.

BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has not been allotted any seat largely due to the disagreement between BJP-SAD over Citizenship Amendment Act protests (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). It is learnt that SAD was offered three seats by BJP in Delhi but the party refused to change its stand on CAA and National Register of Citizens.

The voting in Delhi is scheduled to take place on February 8 and the counting will take place on February 11.