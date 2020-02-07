BJP's Tajinder Bagga accuses AAP candidate of distributing pamphlets, inciting Muslims against PM Modi

New Delhi: Just a day after the campaigning of parties ended in the national capital, BJP's candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga accused the fellow rival for violating the moral code of conduct. He claimed that AAP candidate Rajkumari Dhillon is distributing pamphlets to Muslims which contains messages inciting people against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is contesting the election from Delhi's Hari Nagar Assembly constituency and made headline after releasing a statement against Congress leader Kamal Nath and said that the Congress is sprinkling salt on the wounds of the Sikhs by making Kamal Nath, accused of killing Sikhs and lighting fire at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib, as their star campaigner. He further also challenged the Congress to send Kamal Nath to the Hari Nagar Assembly once and said that the people here will show what they think of him.

He was also issued a notice by the Returning Officer over his campaign song video as Bagga didn't mention the expenditure of the song in the election expenses. However, Bagga later clarified that the song was released before he had filed his nomination and had only been re-posted now.

In 2015 election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jagdeep Singh had won the Hari Nagar seat by 65,814 votes.

Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 ended at 5 pm on Thursday (February 6) with the senior leaders of the BJP, AAP and the Congress taking to the roads to seek votes for their respective parties.

As per the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters have been registered this year. The votes will be polled at 13,750 polling stations which would be set up at 2,689 centres. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.