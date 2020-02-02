Days after firing incidents at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia, EC shunts Delhi Police DCP Chinmoy Biswal

Taking serious note of the incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and near Jamia Millia Islamia in the last three days, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday (February 2) shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal. It is to be noted that both Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia falls under South East Delhi constituency. The EC ordered Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the area.

"As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (southeast), stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA," the Election Commission spokesperson said.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Commission directs that Kumar Gyanesh, DANIPS (1997) senior-most additional DCP (southeast) shall take charge of DCP (southeast) immediately from Chinmoy Biswal IPS," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said on Sunday that the cops are continuously requesting anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters at Shaheen Bagh to vacate the road and end their protest, keeping in mind the public inconvenience. He added that since the anti-CAA protesters have not paid heed to police's request, Delhi Police had put barricades to prevent any untoward incident.

Live TV

Commenting on the firing incident at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi CP Patnaik said that the person who came to attack the anti-CAA protesters failed to succeed in his plan because of the alertness of the police officials present near the protest site. "Due to Police deployment, the persons who came there with arms didn't have the courage to do something more. One-two incidents did take place but they are isolated incidents. We have made elaborate arrangements at Shaheen Bagh as well as other protest sites," he noted.

"I would like to assure that Delhi Police made detailed arrangement. More than 40,000 staff will be deployed from Delhi Police itself&19,000 home guards have been deployed. Few months back we've handled Lok Sabha polls very professionally," remarked Delhi CP Patnaik.