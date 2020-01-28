Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP for imposing challans on auto drivers, asks party to stop taking revenge from poor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Delhi Police for imposing challans on auto-rickshaw drivers who sported 'I Love Kejriwal' on their vehicles.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Kejriwal stated that the police aided by the BJP issued false challans to the poor drivers, adding that the party should not harbour ill-feelings towards the poor. He appealed to the party to stop taking revenge from the poor people.

"BJP apne police se gharib auto waalo ko jhootha challan karwa rahi hai. Inka kasoor kewal yeh hai ki unhone “I love Kejriwal” likha hai. Gharibo ke khilaaf itni durbhawna theek nahi. Mera BJP se appeal hai ki gharibo se badla lena bandh kare. (The BJP is making its police isue fake challans to the poor auto drivers. Their fault is that they wrote “I love Kejriwal” on their vehicles. It is not to have ill feelings towards the poor. I appeal to the BJP to stop taking revenge from the poor people)," tweeted Kejriwal.

On the other hand, a notice has been issued to the Aam Aadmi Party-led government, Delhi Police and the Election Commission (EC) by the Delhi High Court over a political advertisement displayed on autorickshaws that states, "I Love Kejriwal".

The notice was issued on a petition filed in the court, that challenged challans imposed on auto drivers who sported this statement on their vehicles. A group of auto-rickshaw drivers have challenged the challans issued to them for displaying this poster.

The petitioners in their petition have pleaded that they can't be penalised for expressing themselves, adding that displaying such posters were not prohibited and that they have been exercising their Right to Free Speech in doing that.

A petitioner named Rajesh was challaned with Rs 10,000 for painting words "I Love Kejriwal " on the back of his auto-rickshaw, which he said he did with his free will without any pressure and monetary benefit.

The matter is put up for further hearing on March 3.