Haryana Assembly election: Eight pink booths in Gurugram district to cater women voters

Gurugram: A day before the assembly election in Haryana, authorities in Gurugram are confident of conducting a smooth polling process.

In the four assembly constituencies of Gurugram district, around 1.2 million voters will determine the fate of 54 candidates.

Speaking about the arrangements, District Deputy Commissioner, Amit Khatri said, "Pink booths, which are manned by only women staff will also be present. Our intention is to provide a pleasurable voting experience to all concerned and people do not face any issues during the polling process."

"We are fully prepared according to the guidelines laid out by the Election Commission. Three-layer security will be provided to all strong rooms consisting of Central Armed Police Forces, Armed police as well as local police," he added.

Around 1,172 polling booths will be there in Gurugram district. 44 zonal magistrates have been deployed to monitor the polling process.

The assembly election results will be declared on October 24.