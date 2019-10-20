close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana Assembly election 2019

Haryana Assembly election: Eight pink booths in Gurugram district to cater women voters

District Deputy Commissioner, Amit Khatri said, "Pink booths, which are manned by only women staff will also be present. Our intention is to provide a pleasurable voting experience to all concerned and people do not face any issues during the polling process."

Haryana Assembly election: Eight pink booths in Gurugram district to cater women voters
Representational image

Gurugram: A day before the assembly election in Haryana, authorities in Gurugram are confident of conducting a smooth polling process.

In the four assembly constituencies of Gurugram district, around 1.2 million voters will determine the fate of 54 candidates.

Speaking about the arrangements, District Deputy Commissioner, Amit Khatri said, "Pink booths, which are manned by only women staff will also be present. Our intention is to provide a pleasurable voting experience to all concerned and people do not face any issues during the polling process."

Live TV

"We are fully prepared according to the guidelines laid out by the Election Commission. Three-layer security will be provided to all strong rooms consisting of Central Armed Police Forces, Armed police as well as local police," he added.

Around 1,172 polling booths will be there in Gurugram district. 44 zonal magistrates have been deployed to monitor the polling process.

The assembly election results will be declared on October 24.

Tags:
Haryana Assembly election 2019Assembly Election 2019Assembly electionState Assembly Elections 2019Pink Booths
Next
Story

Haryana Assembly election: It is PM Narendra Modi versus a lacklustre Congress

Must Watch

PT9M26S

Breaking News: Indian army destroys terror camps in PoK