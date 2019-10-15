close

Haryana Assembly election 2019

Haryana assembly elections: 117 candidates have criminal cases against them

New Delhi: Of 1,138 candidates who are contesting the Haryana Assembly election, 117 or 10 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 70 have declared serious criminal cases against them, according to the Haryana Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Analysing the self-sworn affidavits of 1,138 out of 1,169 candidates contesting the Haryana polls, it said that among major parties, 13 out of 87 candidates analysed from the Congress, 12 out of 86 candidates analysed from BSP, 10 out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party, seven out of 80 candidates analysed from INLD and three out of 89 candidates from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party-wise candidates with serious criminal cases among major parties, nine out of 86 candidates analysed from BSP, eight out of 87 candidates analysed from Congress, six out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party, five out of 80 candidates analysed from INLD and one out of 89 candidates from BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Five candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women, including two related to rape (IPC section 376).

Five candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves. Eleven candidates have declared convicted cases.

Fifteen of the 90 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Of the 1,138 candidates analysed, 481 or 42 per cent are `crorepatis`. In 2014 Haryana elections, out of 1,343 candidates, 563 (42 per cent) were `crorepatis`.

Party-wise 'crorepati' candidates: Among major parties, 79 out of 87 candidates analysed from INC, 79 out of 89 candidates analysed from BJP, 62 out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party, 50 out of 80 candidates analysed from INLD and 34 out of 86 candidates from BSP, have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

In the 2014 elections, out of 1,343 candidates analysed, 94 or seven per cent had declared criminal cases against themselves, and 70 candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
 

 

