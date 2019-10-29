Haryana Deputy CM takes dig at Sanjay Raut over 'no Dushyant in Maharashtra whose father is in jail' comment

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday came down heavily on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over his comment that "there's no Dushyant in Maharashtra whose father is in jail".

When asked on the delay in government formation in Maharashtra despite having a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raut, took a dig at Dushyant, saying, "There is no Dushyant here whose father is in jail. Here it's us who do politics of 'dharma and satya'."

The possibility of the formation of a government by the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is getting convoluted with every passing day as neither party is agreeing to a common stance. While Shiv Sena has been adamant on its demand for the 50-50 seat-sharing formula, the BJP has refused to acknowledge this formula for government formation. In the election for the 288-membered assembly, the BJP won a total of 105 seats and the Shiv Sena won 56 seats.

Reacting to Raut's remark, Dushyant told him that these comments will not upraise his position. He also took a dig saying that the Shiv Sena has been with the BJP for a very long time. He added that the JJP was formed only 11 months ago and during that period there was no intention to move forward by fighting, threatening, intimidating someone or by cheating them. The JJP chief also added that the decision of government formation in Maharashtra will be an internal matter of the BJP.

The BJP and JJP on October 25 made an announcement sealing the deal for the formation of government in Haryana.

"I would say to Sanjayji that such a statement does not increase his stature. His party has been with the BJP for a very long time. Our party has been formed 11 months ago and in 11 months we have not intended to move forward by fighting back and forth, threatening and intimidating someone by cheating them in turn. Just like we have worked in 11 months under honest politics, the next 5 years will work in the interest of the state. The decision of government formation in Maharashtra will be an internal matter of the BJP," said Dushyant.

Dushyant also slammed Raut clarifying that his father will complete his sentence in jail. "Does Sanjay Raut know who Dushyant Chautala is? My father is not in jail from today, he has been for the past 6 years. Sanjay Raut never asked him about his condition and neither Dr Ajay Singh Chautala will come out before completing his sentence. It is a matter of happiness for a father who was also a festival day and he was also happy."

On October 27, the father of Dushyant, Ajay Chautala, was released from Tihar jail after being granted furlough for two weeks. Senior Chautala further lauded his son's performance in the recently held state assembly election in Haryana and said that his son's hard work and dedication "established the organisation in a mere 11 months." He further said that Dushyant's party proved his calibre in front of the stalwarts in politics.

Ajay Chautala was on October 26 granted furlough, Director General of Tihar Central jail had confirmed. Dushyant had met his father at Tihar jail complex shortly before meeting his 10 legislators on October 25 to take a decision on supporting the BJP, following which he and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a post-poll coalition in Haryana after assembly election verdict threw a hung assembly.

In the assembly election, the BJP bagged 40 seats and the Congress won 31 seats, while the JJP emerged as the 'kingmaker' after bagging 10 seats. With the JJP's and independents' support, the BJP will have 57 members in the 90-member state assembly.

Ajay Chautala has been lodged in the Tihar jail since 2013. Ajay Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted in January 2013 by a Delhi court in connection with illegal recruitment of over 3,000 teachers. Both were found guilty of taking a bribe in exchange for selecting teachers.