Rahul Gandhi spearheading Congress campaign in Assembly election, Sonia keeps low profile

New Delhi: With few days left for campaigning in assembly polls of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the party's campaign while interim party chief Sonia Gandhi is yet to address her first rally.

Rahul Gandhi has so far addressed five rallies in Maharashtra and one in Haryana. Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will join the party's campaign in the last lap. Party sources said Sonia Gandhi will address a rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on October 18. She is unlikely to campaign in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi's sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who is in the star campaigner list for both states, is yet to hit the campaign trail. The party is facing assembly elections after Rahul Gandhi resigned as party chief following the party's debacle in Lok Sabha polls and Sonia Gandhi was chosen as interim president of the party by Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Live TV

Rahul Gandhi was apparently not actively involved in the candidate selection process but is leading the campaign. The party has been taking on the BJP-led government on the economic slowdown.

The issue is being highlighted at its daily briefings as also election rallies.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, an economist, will address press conference in Mumbai on October 17 and in Chandigarh on October 19.While the Congress is fighting the Haryana polls on its own, it is in alliance with NCP in Mahrashtra. The two states will go to the polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

