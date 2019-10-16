close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra Assembly election 2019

Rahul Gandhi spearheading Congress campaign in Assembly election, Sonia keeps low profile

Rahul Gandhi has so far addressed five rallies in Maharashtra and one in Haryana. Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will join the party's campaign in the last lap. Party sources said Sonia Gandhi will address a rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on October 18. 

Rahul Gandhi spearheading Congress campaign in Assembly election, Sonia keeps low profile
File photo

New Delhi: With few days left for campaigning in assembly polls of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the party's campaign while interim party chief Sonia Gandhi is yet to address her first rally.

Rahul Gandhi has so far addressed five rallies in Maharashtra and one in Haryana. Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will join the party's campaign in the last lap. Party sources said Sonia Gandhi will address a rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on October 18. She is unlikely to campaign in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi's sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who is in the star campaigner list for both states, is yet to hit the campaign trail. The party is facing assembly elections after Rahul Gandhi resigned as party chief following the party's debacle in Lok Sabha polls and Sonia Gandhi was chosen as interim president of the party by Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Live TV

Rahul Gandhi was apparently not actively involved in the candidate selection process but is leading the campaign. The party has been taking on the BJP-led government on the economic slowdown.

The issue is being highlighted at its daily briefings as also election rallies.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, an economist, will address press conference in Mumbai on October 17 and in Chandigarh on October 19.While the Congress is fighting the Haryana polls on its own, it is in alliance with NCP in Mahrashtra. The two states will go to the polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.
 

Tags:
Maharashtra Assembly election 2019Assembly Election 2019Assembly electionHaryana Assembly election 2019Rahul GandhiCongress
Next
Story

Will stop water flowing to Pakistan and bring it to Haryana, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day