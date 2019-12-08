हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand assembly election 2019

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Jharkhand on Monday

The official program released by the Congress said that at 12.30 p.m. he will be addressing a rally at High School Ground in Barkagaon which falls in Hazaribagh district and the second rally is at 1.45 p.m. at Mesra Ground in Ranchi.

File Image

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address Public rally in Jharkhand on Monday for the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The first rally will be at Barkagaon, Hazaribagh and the second at Mesra in Ranchi.

This is the second time Rahul will be campaigning in the state after he addressed a solitary rally in Simdega.

Jharkhand is having 5-phase elections with two phases already concluded. The state had the second phase of polling on December 7, in 20 Assembly seats amid few incidents of violence in which one person was killed.

The Congress is contesting on 31 seats in alliance with the RJD and the JMM.

Congress is fighting on the plank of economic slowdown and apathy towards the tribals in the state.

 

