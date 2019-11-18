Shiv Sena stings BJP again, accuses it of failing to form government in Maharashtra

Amid the ongoing powerplay and political tussle over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday (November 18) met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Delhi.

Raut went to meet Pawar shortly after the NCP supremo met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to hold discussions over government formation in Maharashtra in alliance with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Talking to media after his meeting with Pawar, Raut launched an indirect attack on the BJP and said that it was not Shiv Sena's responsibility to form government in Maharashtra and those who had got the mandate to form the government ran away from doing so.

"The responsibility to form Govt was not ours, the ones who had that responsibility ran away, but I am confident that soon we will have a Govt in place," Raut said.

Earlier on Monday, Pawar said that no discussion on government formation in Maharashtra took place in meeting with Sonia Gandhi. "I just had a meeting with Congress president and along with her, AK Antony was there. We discussed in detail about Maharashtra’s political situation. I have briefed her about the situation," said Sharad Pawar.

Pawar also said that senior leaders of Congress and the NCP will hold more talks over this matter and decide their future course of action. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted that during the meeting it was decided that in a day or two, representatives from NCP and Congress will meet in Delhi to discuss the way forward.

In a related development, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday (November 18) said that he had talked to Raut on reaching a compromise with BJP to form government in the state. Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India, claimed that he had suggested formula of 3:2 to Raut and the Sena leader had said that his party could think about the new formula.

As per the new 3:2 formula suggested by Athawale, the chief minister's post will be given to the BJP for three years and Shiv Sena will get a chance to occupy the top post for two years. Athwale said that he will soon meet BJP leaders to discuss this formula with them in order to end the ongoing political stalemate in the state.

The NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders are in touch with each other over forming a coalition government in Maharashtra after the snapping of ties of between BJP and Shiv Sena over the chief minister's post.

It is to be noted that the BJP and Shiv Sena contested the October 21 Assembly polls together with the BJP finishing as the single largest party after winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena ended at second place after winning 56 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. However, the BJP-Shiv Sena failed to form the government as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded rotational chief ministerial post, a demand rejected by the BJP.