2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior leaked: A look at the top 5 standout features of upcoming SUV

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N’s launch is around the corner, and here are its top 5 standout features revealed in a spy video that has surfaced on the internet.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior leaked: A look at the top 5 standout features
Mahindra Scorpio-N Interior

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is nearing its launch, and the excitement for the all-new SUV of the homegrown carmaker is high. The recent digital reveal of the SUV has shown it in its full glory. A new video on Instagram, however, manages to showcase a lot about the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N’s interior. Like the XUV700, it will be sold with a super-long list of features, but it will miss out on the dual-screen setup that the XUV700 comes with. Thanks to the new spy video, here are the top 5 standout features of the forthcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N.In the new video, the Sony sound system is clearly visible. A speaker sits atop the dashboard while others are mounted on the doors and roof. Mahindra has earlier used a Sony-sourced sound system on the Mahindra XUV700, and it has been a phenomenal unit in terms of sound quality.

Sony sound system with roof-mounted speakers

In the new video, the Sony sound system is clearly visible. A speaker sits atop the dashboard while others are mounted on the doors and roof. Mahindra has earlier used a Sony-sourced sound system on the Mahindra XUV700, and it has been a phenomenal unit in terms of sound quality.

Dual-zone climate control

India is a hot and humid country. Hence, the requirement for a nice HVAC unit is high. Mahindra is taking it a notch above the competition in the new Scorpio-N. The indigenous brand will be offering a dual-zone climate control unit on the upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N.

8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

Modern-day cars feel dated with a small touchscreen infotainment unit. To abide by the new rules of the Indian automotive market, the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will have a large 8.0-inch touchscreen unit. It is likely to be AdrenoX-enabled like the XUV700. However, expect the unit to offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Wireless phone charger

In the age of everything wireless and smart, a wireless phone charger is what the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will come with. Well, the occupants will be able to keep the wires away from the cabin to a large extent.

Large panoramic sunroof

Currently, the Mahindra Scorpio misses out on the option of a sunroof. With the arrival of the new model, the statement will not hold any significance, as the Scorpio-N will sport an electric sunroof. With the new images, it is an easy guess that it will be a panoramic unit.

