हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

This Royal Interceptor 650 modified into a bobber looks rad, check pics

This tuned example of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is every bit brute. With the use of chunky tyres, reworked suspension, and a hardtail chassis, this motorcycle has the potential to attract a lot of attention.

This Royal Interceptor 650 modified into a bobber looks rad, check pics
Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (Pics: Rajputana Customs)

Royal Enfield is one of the most celebrated brands around Indian 2-wheeler enthusiasts. The company’s flagship offerings - Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, are the only motorcycles the brand sells its 650cc twin-cylinder engine. Like other models, these remain favourites among tuners. Rajputana Customs, a famous motorcycle modification house in the country has performed its magic on an example of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to make it look rad. The motorcycle now dons the bobber theme with a host of changes to stand out from the crowd. The tuner calls this example - Starlight.

Well, it hardly looks like an Interceptor anymore. To start with, the tuning house has replaced the stock fuel tank with a rather smaller tear drop-shaped unit, finished in a shade of silver. Contrasting deep green and gold inserts have been used to further amplify its appeal. The frame is painted in the green shade, while the engine casing dons a golden shade. Also, the factory-spec instrument cluster is omitted in this example.

The seat height remains low, and the rear swingarm is also tweaked to give it a hardtail setup. The minimalistic rear fender goes well with the bobber design just like the short barrel free-flow exhaust mufflers. Around the front end, the headlamp unit is now seen smaller than before. It is mounted on a springer fork front suspension, which is used in place of the stock setup.

Also read - 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 and MT-25 launched with 249 cc engine and new colours

Another highlight of this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the front braking setup. While the stock calliper and rotor are retained, their placement is changed now. Also, the motorcycle rides on a set of fat rubber, draped on the spoke rims, finished in a dark black shade. In summation, this modified Interceptor 650 looks dramatic and appealing from all angles.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Royal EnfieldRoyal Enfield Modifications
Next
Story

Flex Fuel: How it can reduce petrol cost in India, reduce pollution - Explainer

Must Watch

Hero Electric Photon caught fire in Odisha while charging