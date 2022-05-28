This Royal Interceptor 650 modified into a bobber looks rad, check pics

Royal Enfield is one of the most celebrated brands around Indian 2-wheeler enthusiasts. The company’s flagship offerings - Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, are the only motorcycles the brand sells its 650cc twin-cylinder engine. Like other models, these remain favourites among tuners. Rajputana Customs, a famous motorcycle modification house in the country has performed its magic on an example of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to make it look rad. The motorcycle now dons the bobber theme with a host of changes to stand out from the crowd. The tuner calls this example - Starlight.

Well, it hardly looks like an Interceptor anymore. To start with, the tuning house has replaced the stock fuel tank with a rather smaller tear drop-shaped unit, finished in a shade of silver. Contrasting deep green and gold inserts have been used to further amplify its appeal. The frame is painted in the green shade, while the engine casing dons a golden shade. Also, the factory-spec instrument cluster is omitted in this example.

The seat height remains low, and the rear swingarm is also tweaked to give it a hardtail setup. The minimalistic rear fender goes well with the bobber design just like the short barrel free-flow exhaust mufflers. Around the front end, the headlamp unit is now seen smaller than before. It is mounted on a springer fork front suspension, which is used in place of the stock setup.

Also read - 2022 Yamaha YZF-R25 and MT-25 launched with 249 cc engine and new colours

Another highlight of this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the front braking setup. While the stock calliper and rotor are retained, their placement is changed now. Also, the motorcycle rides on a set of fat rubber, draped on the spoke rims, finished in a dark black shade. In summation, this modified Interceptor 650 looks dramatic and appealing from all angles.