2023 Hero Passion Plus Launched In India, Priced At Rs 76,301: Features Revised Styling, New Colors

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched the new Hero Passion Plus at a price tag of 76,301, ex-showroom Delhi. “The iconic brand Passion, which has defined the parameters of style, reliability and comfort in the motorcycle category, has truly undergone a transformation over the past decade. The overwhelming trust of our customers in the brand and their enduring affinity with Passion has encouraged us to introduce it in a refreshed avatar. With its stylish looks and exciting features for riders’ convenience, we are confident that the new Passion Plus will grow its appeal among the customers and further strengthen our presence in the segment,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, on the launch.

2023 Hero Passion Plus - Styling

The new Hero Passion Plus embodies nostalgia, yet it remains contemporary. Back with the bigger and fuller image, the Passion Plus exudes a fresh masculine look that gets enhanced with Stylish graphics. The elegant chrome finish on Handle, Muffler Cover & Utility Case and signature dual-tone lives up to the contemporary styling aspirations of the iconic motorcycle. The three-colour schemes – Sports Red with Black, Black with Nexus Blue and Black with Heavy Grey – suit every personality.

2023 Hero Passion Plus - Convenience

Uniting the qualities of comfort and convenience, the Biggest Utility Case in the segment offer enough space for everything you need on your journey. The Digi Analogue cluster integrates i3S` button, Side-Stand indicator, Speedometer, Trip meter, Odometer, Fuel gauge, Headlight indicators, and turn indicators which are laid out for easy reading. In addition, the integrated Mobile Charging port makes it convenient for the riders to charge on the go.

2023 Hero Passion Plus - Comfort

Superior ergonomics through plush seat and low saddle height (790mm) ensures easier accessibility and a high level of comfort for the riders and pillions. The riding comfort for Rider is further enhanced by the relaxed ergonomic triangle, which offers an active and all-time comfortable seating position.

2023 Hero Passion Plus - Engine

The new Passion Plus comes with a highly reliable & Fuel-efficient 100cc BS-VI and OBD-2 phase A compliant engine that produces a power output of 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm and torque of 8.05 NM @ 6000 rpm. Delivering the brand promise of performance and comfort, the motorcycle comes with the patented i3S technology for better fuel efficiency.