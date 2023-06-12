2023 Honda Dio Launched In India At Rs 70,211: Now OBD2 Compliant, Gets Smart Key

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the OBD2 compliant, all-new 2023 Dio with prices starting at Rs.70,211, ex-showroom Delhi. The Dio will retail in a total of three variants - Standard, Deluxe, and Smart. The Deluxe and Smart trims are priced at Rs 74,212 and Rs 77,712, respectively. Also, Honda will be offering Sports Red, Jazzy Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Mat Dark Blue Metallic colour option for the updated 2023 Honda Dio. There are new graphics incorporated for the scooter. However, it now comes with a smart key, much like the Activa.

2023 Honda Dio - Smart Key

Globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key is now introduced in the new 2023 Dio. The Honda Smart Key System incorporates the following features:

1. Smart Find: Answer back system in the smart key assists in easily locating the vehicle. When the answer back button is pressed on the Honda SMART Key, all 4 winkers will blink twice to locate the scooter.

2. Smart Unlock: The Smart Key System is a newer technology feature that makes it possible to lock and unlock the vehicle without using a physical key. In case the system detects no activity for 20 seconds after activation, the scooter automatically gets deactivated.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny Reaches Mod Shops, Modified With 20-inch Alloy Wheels - Watch

3. Smart Start: If the smart key is within the range of 2 meters of the vehicle, then the rider can smoothly start the vehicle by rotating the knob on the Loc Mod to ignition position and push the start button without even taking out the key.

4. Smart Safe: 2023Dio comes equipped with Mapped Smart ECU which acts as a security device by electronically matching(ID) between the ECU and SMART Key, therefore preventing vehicle theft. The smart key has an immobilizer system which prevents a non-registered key from starting the engine. Without secure connection with Smart Key, Immobilizer System is not activated.