2023 Nissan Magnite Silently Launched in India With Increased Safety Features: Fronx Effect?

Big news for the automotive industry as of now is the RDE norms that will kick in from April 1 this year. Therefore, all carmakers are updating their line-up to comply with new emission norms. On this note, Nissan Magnite has also received these updates. Furthermore, the Magnite now gets a host of safety features as a part of the standard kit across all variants. The compact SUV now comes fitted with traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, dual airbags, hill start assist, ABS with EBD, and hydraulic brake assist. With updates, prices for the 2023 Nissan Magnite start from Rs 6 lakh and top out at Rs 10.58 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Magnite has been on sale in our market for quite some time, and it is one of the most important updates that it has received since its inception. Well, these updates come after the unveiling of the Magnite’s brand-new rival - Maruti Suzuki Fronx, bookings for which have recently opened. The Nissan Magnite is on sale with two engine choices - 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. It gets two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and CVT.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx also comes with two powertrain options - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. Gearbox options include a 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT, and 7-speed DCT. The Fronx is based on Baleno’s architecture, and it comes with a bold coupe-like roofline. The sharply-raked windscreen adds to the drama. No doubt, the Nissan Magnite gets a stylish exterior. Also, both compact SUVs measure less than 4 metres in length.

The Magnite is currently on sale in a total of 5 variants – XE, XL, XV Executive, XV and XV Premium. The Nissan’s best-seller comes equipped with features to the gill. It gets a 360 camera, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and more.