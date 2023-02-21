Suzuki, Daihatsu, Toyota Developing a Mid-engine Sportscar, Will be MR2 Successor

Suzuki, Toyota, and Daihatsu are known for producing mass-centric cars that are highly loved by audiences across the globe. The trio is now preparing to develop a sports car together, which will replace the legendary Toyota MR2. These car makers will utilise their respective specialisations in the course of development. As per reports, Suzuki will lend its 1.0L turbo-petrol engine that is currently used in the Swift, sold in international markets. The 1.0L Boosterjet motor is capable of developing a peak output of 120 hp and 196 Nm. However, in this sports car, it will be tuned to push out close to 150 hp.

The upcoming sports car will utilise a mid-engine setup, and the engine will send power to the wheels via a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The sports car will draw inspiration from the Toyota Sports EV, and it will weigh less than 1,000 kilograms. The new sports car will be based on the TNGA architecture, which can be used to spawn many 2-door models. Well, Daihatsu’s expertise in developing compact cars on the TNGA architecture will be used. The front suspension of the Toyota Yaris GA-B will be used on this mid-engined sports car.

Talking of dimensions, the sports car will measure around 4.2 metres in length with a wheelbase of 2.5 metres. The sports car is reported to be 1.7 metres wide and 1.2 metres tall. For the design, larger inspiration will come from the S-FR Concept showcased in the year 2015. Reports further reveal that it will be priced in between JPY 2.2 million to JPY 2.5 million. Although, no confirmation for launch is received from the brands yet. Once launched, the upcoming sports car will rival the likes of the upcoming next-gen Mazda MX-5, which will launch in the year 2024.