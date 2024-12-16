5 Reasons Why Toyota Fortuner Is So Popular In India, But Should You Buy It? 2 Reasons To Think Twice

Why Toyota Fortuner Is So Popular In India: Have you ever wondered why the Toyota Fortuner is so popular among Indian buyers despite its heavy price tag? Available between Rs 33.43 lakh to Rs 51.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Fortuner undeniably dominates the full-size SUV segment in India, becoming the most popular model in its category. Let's discover the 5 reasons behind its immense popularity.

Why Is Toyota Fortuner So Popular In India?

Bold And Stylish Design: The Fortuner stands out with its rugged and dominating look. Its bold design appeals to SUV lovers who want a powerful-looking vehicle with a great road presence.

Status Symbol: Being owned by several political leaders, businesspeople, and other influential figures, the Fortuner is widely seen as a status symbol, representing power, authority, and success.

Powerful Engine And Performance: It comes with powerful 2.8-litre diesel (204PS/up to 500Nm) and 2.7-litre petrol engine (166PS/245Nm) options, delivering great performance, even on rough terrains. It also comes with 4WD.

Reliable And Low Maintenance: Toyota is known for its reliability, and the Fortuner is no different. It has been praised for reliability. The SUV requires less maintenance, reducing the long-term cost of ownership.

High Resale Value: The Fortuner holds its value over time. Even older models sell for good prices. It has a high demand in the second-hand car market due to the several reasons explained above.

Should You Buy A Fortuner?

All the above-mentioned reasons may lead you to think of buying a Toyota Fortuner. However, in that case, you need to know two more things about Fortuner that may make you think twice before buying it.

High Price Tag: It is priced from Rs 33.43 lakh to Rs 51.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which goes up to Rs 60 lakh, on-road, for the top variant. At this price point, there are several more feature-loaded and luxury cars, including BMW X1, Audi Q3, and more. The MG Gloster is also available at a lower price, as a more premium option compared to the Fortuner.

Driving Experience: The Toyota Fortuner may be a reliable and low-maintenance SUV, but the driving experience is not as good as many other cars at the same price point offer.