7-Seater Cars Under Rs 8 Lakh: Check Full List

7-Seater Cars Under Rs 8 Lakh: Ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 4 crore and beyond, the Indian market is flooded with variety of cars. You can choose any car you wish. However, if you set a filter to buy a 7-seater car for under 8 lakh rupees, how many options do you have left? In such a scenario, you will have three options: Maruti Ertiga, Renault Triber, and Maruti Eeco. Let’s go through all of them.

Maruti Ertiga: Key Details

The price ranges from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in four broad trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, with a seating capacity of seven. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology (103 PS/137 Nm) and offers a choice between a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

It is also available with a factory-fitted CNG kit, returning a claimed mileage of 26.11 km/kg. Its key features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, paddle shifters, and automatic climate control.

Renault Triber: Key Details

Available in the price range of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Renault Triber comes in five monotone and five dual-tone shades: Ice Cool White, Cedar Brown, Metal Mustard, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black and their respective combinations with a black roof.

Triber is powered by a 1-litre NA, 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. It is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. Key features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a wireless phone charger.

Maruti Eeco: Key Details

Available in four variants: 5-seater Standard (O), 5-seater AC (O), 5-seater AC CNG (O), and 7-seater Standard (O), the Maruti Eeco is priced from Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It comes with five monotone color options, including Metallic Brisk Blue, Metallic Glistening Grey, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Midnight Black, and Solid White.

It comes equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 81 PS of power and 104.4 Nm of torque, with a 5-speed manual transmission. Its CNG variant delivers 72 PS and 95 Nm, with 26.78 km/kg claimed fuel efficiency. Its key features include a semi-digital speedometer, manual AC, and dual front airbags.