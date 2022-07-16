Famous Indian comedian and TV actor have recently verb taking quite an interest in exotic cars. Recently the actor posted a spoof video of the song 'Brown Munde' on his social media by the name 'Vehle munde'. The video had multiple things to talk about but what attracted the most of our attention in the video is the big bulky fancy SUV featured in the video. The shiny car and fancy car in the video is a Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SUV which is a very rare commodity in India as the company doesn't sell its vehicles in the Indian market. Anyway, there are not many units of this luxury SUV in India.

We mentioned Kapil Sharma's recent interest in cars, elaborating more on the topic. Kapil Sharma's Instagram recently had a picture of him with a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. The photo was reportedly taken in Canada. It is to be noted that the Dodge Challenger is one of the very fine examples of an American muscle car. Not to mention the model is scarce in the whole Indian sub-continent and can hardly be spotted anywhere.

In India, Kapil Sharma owns luxury SUVs in the form of a Mercedes-Benz GLS 400D SUV in the Indian market. The SUV is also quite an expensive one, with a price tag of Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Circling back to the topic at hand, the SUV Kapil Sharma was in is a fifth-generation model of the Cadillac Escalade is one of the most premium road presence. The SUV has a dominating road presence with a length of 5.5 meters, with three-rows and eight-seater SUVs mostly sold in the North American market.

The largest engine ever used in a contemporary luxury SUV, the 6.2-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine, powers the Cadillac Escalade. This engine, which is available with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive, accelerates the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.