Mahindra XUV700 sales surpass combined sales of Tata Harrier and Safari

The Indian auto market saw a void during the pandemic, but it has managed to bounce back on its toes. That said, the sales tally is showing some interesting details these days. In June this year, Mahindra managed to sell a total of 6,022 copies of the XUV700. Launched last year, the Mahindra XUV700 has received a warm response from the Indian audience. The SUV garnered over 50,000 orders in just an hour. It is on sale in both 5- and 7-seat configurations. Therefore, it manages to rival both - Tata Safari and Harrier.

However, the Mahindra’s monocoque SUV has recorded a bigger on the sales chart than the combined sales figures for Safari and Harrier. In June this year, Tata Motors could only sell 3,015 and 1,86 units of the Harrier and Safari, respectively. This totals to 4,884 vehicles. Well, this data also uncovers a rather interesting insight. While Tata Motors is making big numbers in the micro and compact SUV space with the Punch and Nexon, respectively, Mahindra still has a stronger command over the larger UV buyers.

Also read - BMW G 310 RR fully faired motorcycle launched in India, priced at Rs 2.85 lakh

Recently, Mahindra has also introduced the third generation of the Scorpio in our market. The Mahindra Scorpio-N is based on an all-new chassis, and it features a completely-new bodyshell. Under the hood, it sports a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor this time, which belts out over 203 horses. Buyers can also settle down with a 175 hp 2.2L oil burner.

Both of these power plants are available with manual and automatic transmission choices, although, only the diesel variants get the option of a 4WD layout. In terms of features, the Scorpio-N comes with a larger 8-inch touchscreen this time, along with an electric sunroof, Sony sound system, dual-zone climate control, cruise control and more.