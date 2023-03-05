Actor Neetu Kapoor Buys Ultra-Luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV Worth Rs 2.92 crore; See Pics

Bollywood actor and mother of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, has bought a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 luxury SUV worth Rs 2.92 crore (ex-showroom). With this new addition to her garage, she has joined the likes of Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ram Charan as an owner of the ultra-luxurious SUV with the Maybach moniker. The luxurious SUV finds its home in the garage of these celebrities because of its luxury presence and all kinds of features, possibly available in any car.

Neetu Kapoor's Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 sets her apart from the crowd with its dual-tone paint scheme exclusively available for the Maybach models. Furthermore, it gets vertical louver chrome grills adding to the imposing persona and big size of the luxury SUV. Besides the colour chosen by the Bollywood actor, the SUV is also available with many different paint schemes like Selenite Silver, Brilliant Blue, Emerald Green, Cavansite Blue, Iridium Silver, Polar White (Non Metallic), and Mojave Silver.

Also read: Meet 'Bahu Balli': World's First Bamboo Crash Barrier Installed in Maharashtra, Nitin Gadkari Says 'Extraordinary'

Very similar to the exteriors, the interiors of Neetu Kapoor's new car come loaded with all kinds of features like a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, adaptive air suspension, heated and ventilated front and rear seats with memory function, massaging seats front and rear, Burmester sound system, a refrigerated compartment, champagne flute holder, head-up display and more.

Neetu Kapoor's Mercedes-Maybach GLS's big size is supported by an equally powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system under the hood. The engine churns out 557 hp of power and 730 Nm of peak torque, which is aided by the 48V system to add 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque. This power is transferred to four wheels using a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Being a high-end car, Neetu Kapoor's Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is comparable to other SUVs in its league, like BMW X7, Volvo XC90, Range Rover Velar, Porsche Cayenne, Rolls Royce Cullinan, and others.