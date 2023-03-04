Meet 'Bahu Balli': World's First Bamboo Crash Barrier Installed in Maharashtra, Nitin Gadkari Says 'Extraordinary'

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has shared pics of a 200-meter-long bamboo crash barrier, which, he said is that world's first example of a bamboo crash barrier, which is made in India. The crash barrier has been installed on a highway connecting Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra, and aims to replace the existing metal-based crash barriers on roads across India. Nitin Gadkari termed the barrier as a "remarkable achievement" for the country and its bamboo sector and said this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns.

In a series of tweets, Nitin Gadkari said, "An extraordinary accomplishment towards achieving #AatmanirbharBharat has been made with the development of the world's first 200-meter-long Bamboo Crash Barrier, which has been installed on the Vani-Warora Highway."

He further stated that the bamboo crash barrier has been christened as 'Bahu Balli', "This Bamboo Crash Barrier, which has been christened Bahu Balli, underwent rigorous testing at various government-run institutions, such as the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, Indore, and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee. Additionally, it has also been accredited by the Indian Road Congress. The recycling value of the bamboo barrier is 50-70% whereas that of steel barriers is 30-50%" the minister said in another tweet.

Talking about the manufacturing technique of the crash barrier, Gadkari said the recycling value of bamboo barriers is 50-70 per cent, while that of steel barriers is 30-50 per cent. "The bamboo species used in the making of this barrier is Bambusa Balcoa, which has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE). This achievement is remarkable for the bamboo sector and India as a whole, as this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns and their aftermath," he said. Furthermore, it is a rural and agriculture-friendly industry in itself, making it an even more significant milestone," Gadkari added.