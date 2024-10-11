Big Boy Toyz Launches E-Commerce Platform For Pre-Owned Luxury Cars

Big Boy Toyz: The pre-owned luxury car market in India has witnessed remarkable growth over the past five years, with the market size expanding at a rate of 15% per annum. Tapping the opportunity and expanding its business, Big Boy Toyz (BBT) has announced the launch of Cars [dot] co [dot] in (CCI), claimed to be India’s first full-stack online platform for buying and selling luxury cars.

"The platform offers a vast inventory of luxury cars to help consumers make informed choices from the comfort of their homes. A user-friendly platform, cars.co.in, ensures the highest standards of quality, paperwork, and complete transparency," Big Boy Toyz said in a release.

It further reads, "With fast-tracked delivery options, it ensures delivery of cars at the consumer’s doorstep, anywhere in the country. It allows car owners to get the best value for their cars by eliminating the heavy expenses incurred by traditional car dealers."

"These expenses typically come in the form of big infrastructure costs, interest costs related to inventory, and the risk of holding inventory—eating into more than 50% of the profit made on a single car. By cutting down on these expenses, CCI is able to pass on the price benefit to the car seller," it added.

Commenting on the development, Jatin Ahuja, Founder & CEO of Big Boy Toyz said, “Since 68% of our buyers book cars online without seeing them, the advent of Cars.co.in is a natural progression for BBT, and I truly believe CCI will be bigger than BBT in no time, becoming India’s go-to platform for pre-owned luxury cars."

Kunal Maini, CEO of Cars.co.in added, “Cars.co.in is India’s only full-fledged e-commerce platform that supports not just car owners, but also used car dealers and OEM car dealerships to sell their used cars."