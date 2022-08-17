BMW Motorrad India has launched its much-awaited touring range of motorcycles in the Indian market - BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 Bagger, and BMW K 1600 Grand America. The company will start delivering the motorcycles from this month itself to owners who have made pre-bookings for the models. Talking of prices, the BMW R 1250 RT is launched in India at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 23.95 lakh, the K 1600 Bagger at Rs 29.90 lakh, while the BMW K 1600 GTL will retail for Rs 32.00 lakh. The K 1600 Grand America, on the other hand, is the most expensive of all at Rs 33.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Each BMW Motorrad models tells its own story, and each promises the motorcyclist an individual and unforgettable recreational experience. As a high-performance, emotional, and exclusive riding experience, the new BMW Motorrad touring motorcycles embodies the motto of the ‘Spirit of the Open Road’. It is synonymous with elegance, power, and luxury on two wheels. As an ultimate luxury touring motorcycle range, the new BMW R 1250 RT, the new BMW K 1600 GTL, the new BMW K 1600 Bagger and the new BMW K 1600 Grand America will redefine the luxury and exclusivity in the touring segment in India. The legendary 2-cylinder boxer and the unrivalled 6-cylinder engine performance, outstanding ride comfort and exclusive features ensures relaxed cruising on long highways that stretch out to the horizon and provide intense riding pleasure.”

BMW R 1250 RT

The new BMW R 1250 RT now looks fresher and more dynamic with enhanced travel and touring qualities with its aerodynamic advancements and its new fairing and full LED headlamps. The 1254 cc 2-cylinder boxer engine produces an output of 136hp (100kW) at 7,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 – 100 km/hr in just 3.7 seconds and achieves a top speed of 200 km/hr.

BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 B and BMW K 1600 Grand America

The new BMW K 1600 models have been designed to offer a luxurious and high-performance riding/touring experience. The 6-cylinder in-line engine produces an output of 160 hp (118 kW) at 6750 rpm and a maximum torque of 180 Nm at 5250 rpm. The engine drag torque control (dynamic engine brake control) and Dynamic ESA help provide stability. The new 10.25-inch TFT colour display with integrated map navigation and connectivity offers excellent readability and clear menu navigation. The Audio system 2.0 heralds a new digital sound dimension. The motorcycles are available in varied and attractive colour options.