A few years ago the transition from the ICE vehicle to EVs was being looked at as a paradigm shift. Whether Indian brands will participate in the transition or not, remained a strong part of every debate and discussion. Today, the picture of the presence of electric vehicles in the Indian market seems clear. Cloud of hoaxes, confusions, and speculations appear to have moved away. Brands like Tata, Mahindra, and Ola are very keen on launching their own BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) platforms, using skateboard architecture. Well, here’s a list of upcoming electric car launches that will put India on a global map.

Tata Currv

Tata Motors has recently showcased an electric SUV in its concept form. However, it is very close to a production-spec model, unlike the company’s Born Electric concept. The Currv uses a coupe-SUV-like silhouette with a 3-box stance. It gets a high-set bonnet with a sloping roofline. Without a doubt, it is the most alluring concept from Tata Motors to date. It is based on an all-new platform, with a battery range of over 500 km. The Currv will sport two free-standing displays on the dashboard.

Mahindra XUV.e8 and XUV.e9

Yes, the Mahindra XUV.e8 and XUVe.9 concepts are based on the XUV700 itself. These are expected to make their way to the Indian market soon, as the platform is already in use. Although, it is currently utilised with ICE powertrains. While the XUV.e8 is an electrified version of the XUV700, the XUV.e9 takes a coupe approach for the silhouette. Well, the latter looks gorgeous from all angles.

Mahindra BE.05, BE.07, BE.09

Another set of SUVs that Mahindra has showcased uses the BE suffix. They will feature an all-new skateboard architecture. Since these won’t be ICE compatible, expect them to reach showroom floors after 2024 only. The smallest of the set - BE.05 will be a compact SUV, while the BE.07 and BE.09 will be bigger coupe-SUVs.

On Independence Day this year, Ola Electric’s CEO - Bhavish Aggarwal, made an announcement about the company’s electric car. He revealed that the Ola electric car could make its debut by 2024. Ola’s electric car is claimed to deliver a range of over 500 km on a full charge. The performance will be thrilling as well, with a claimed 0-100 kmph timing of only 4 seconds.