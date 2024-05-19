Challan Expressway? AI Cameras Report 12K Traffic Violations On Bengaluru-Mysuru E-way In Two Weeks

In just two weeks, AI-powered cameras on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have caught around 12,000 traffic violations. This expressway has seen a significant number of commuters openly breaking traffic rules, leading to swift action by the authorities.

Automated Challans and Warnings

The traffic challans generated by these AI-powered cameras are sent directly to the mobile phones of the vehicle owners. The Karnataka police have issued a stern warning to commuters to adhere to traffic regulations to ensure safety. They emphasized the consequences of traffic violations, especially the potential impact on families in case of accidents.

Alok Kumar, Karnataka’s Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety), shared an image captured by the cameras showing a KSRTC driver using a mobile phone while driving. He tweeted, “No violation can escape the hawk eyes of our powerful cameras on Bengaluru-Mysore Highway, whether it’s day or night. Please avoid the use of mobile phones while driving @KSRTC_Journeys. Please take action against the errant driver for disregarding traffic rules.” This incident highlights the effectiveness of the AI-powered surveillance system.

No violation can escape the hawk eyes of our powerful cameras on Bengaluru-Mysore Highway, whether it’s day or night



Plz avoid use of mobile phones while driving@KSRTC_Journeys plz take action against the errant driver having disregard for traffic rules pic.twitter.com/8HrKHUA5hn — alok kumar (@alokkumar6994) May 17, 2024

Earlier this month, 60 cameras were installed along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to monitor and control speeding and other traffic violations. These cameras are designed to detect vehicles exceeding speed limits and automatically issue traffic challans. Of the 60 cameras, 48 are ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras placed at six spots in each direction, and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has installed additional video cameras at three other locations.

In response to multiple accidents since the expressway's launch, the NHAI sent an expert committee to review and inspect the road's safety features last July. The installation of these AI-powered cameras is part of an ongoing effort to enhance road safety and reduce accidents on the expressway.