Many Indian cricketers are motor enthusiasts, in such lists, the name MS Dhoni always comes on top. But Yuvraj Singh is also on the list of such cricketers. Specifically, the former Indian cricketer is a fan of the German brand BMW and owns quite a few of their vehicles. Manifesting the love, the former Indian cricketer recently brought home the BMW X7 luxury SUV home. The 6-seater SUV from the luxury car maker has a starting price of Rs 1.17 crore and is available in three variants.

The luxury SUV is sold in multiple colours, namely; Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Terra Brown, Phytonic Blue, and Arctic Grey Brillian Effect. Among the aforementioned colours, Yuvraj Singh seems to have the Phytonic Blue colour option. Guessing by the looks of the SUV, he seems to have chosen the top variant of the SUV, which has much sportier looks compared to other trims of the SUV.

The SUV comes loaded with luxurious features and gets an opulent cabin with perforated leather upholstery. Talking about the technology the SUV gets a big 12.3-inch instrument panel with a built-in heads-up-display (HUD). Moreover, it has a second 12.3-inch screen in the role of an infotainment system. Adding, to it the SUV gets a Harman audio system. The infotainment system is equipped with an advanced iDrive interface and many more connected technology.

Talking more about the features of the BMW X7 it gets gesture controls. To use features like volume control and other functionality, you can just make a gesture. You also get lane monitoring, self-leveling adaptive suspension, ambient lighting, a four-zone climate control system, and more.

Yuvraj Singh's BMW X7 seeks power from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine. Looking at the stats the engine churns out 335 bhp of max power and a peak torque of 450 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels of the SUV.