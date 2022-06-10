हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhagwant Mann

Govt to run AC Volvo luxury bus service from Punjab to Delhi Airport from June 15: CM Bhagwant Mann

NRIs who came to Punjab from abroad had always complained why only private players have the right to ply buses on this route and why not government buses are running on them, said CM Bhagwant Mann.

Govt to run AC Volvo luxury bus service from Punjab to Delhi Airport from June 15: CM Bhagwant Mann
Image for representation

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced to start luxurious Volvo buses from Punjab to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi from June 15. "We have got the mandate of the people to serve the state by eliminating the mafia. Our government has already curbed the liquor mafia through our new excise policy and today I am happy to announce that now the transport mafia will also be a thing of past", the chief minister said in a video message while announcing the start of the Volvo bus service. Mann bemoaned that for decades only private transporters had run their buses on this route and "looted the people by charging according to their own whims and fancies".

He said that these people monopolised the trade and exploited the people. The chief minister said that a number of NRIs who came to Punjab from abroad had always complained to him that why only private players have the right to ply buses on this route and why not government buses are running on them.

He said that bringing an end to the transport mafia, the "pro-people government of Punjab will run these super luxurious buses" that will charge less than half of what the passengers have to pay to the private transporters and give double facilities than them. He said the booking of these buses can be easily done from websites of Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS.

Mann said that the timetable of these buses, to and fro, will also be available on these websites. Vowing to restore the pristine glory of the state, the chief minister said that Punjab will soon be a top-ranking state in the country.

"Gone are the days when taxpayers' money was plundered by the leaders and deposited in banks, now this money will be judiciously used for the welfare of the common man," he said. Mann further sought support and cooperation from people to ensure holistic development of the state.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhagwant MannPunjabDelhi AirportAAP
Next
Story

BMW G 310 RR pre-bookings open in India, launch on 15 July

Must Watch

PT6M40S

Nupur Sharma: Protests across the country over controversial statement