NewsAuto
AUTO

Hero Passion Xtec motorcycle launched in India, price starts at Rs 74,590

Adding to the Xtec series of bikes Hero MotoCorp has launched the Passion Xtec in India with a myriad of new features like Bluetooth connectivity, SMS and call alerts and others.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
  • Hero Passion Xtec is a new addition to the Xtec series
  • The new Hero Passion Xtec now gets Bluetooth connectivity
  • There are Xtec versions of Splendor, Glamour and other in India

Trending Photos

Hero Passion Xtec motorcycle launched in India, price starts at Rs 74,590

Hero MotoCorp, the market leader in two-wheelers, announced the launch of its new Passion 'XTec' motorcycle on Friday, with prices starting at Rs 74,590. (ex-showroom Delhi). The new bike is powered by a 110cc engine with a power output of 9 BHP and includes features such as Bluetooth connectivity, SMS and call alerts, real-time mileage indicator, low-fuel indicator, side-stand engine cut-off, and a service reminder. 

It is available in two options with the drum brake variant priced at Rs 74,590 and the disc brake variant tagged at Rs 78,990 (ex-showroom Delhi), it added. Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said the company's range of 'XTec' products, such as the Splendor+ XTec, Glamour 125 XTec, Pleasure+ 110 XTec and Destini 125 XTec have "received an overwhelming response from customers and we expect the Passion XTec to continue this trend".

Stating that the Hero Passion brand enjoys massive customer trust for over a decade, Hero MotoCorp Chief Growth Officer Ranjivjit Singh said, "We are certain that the Passion XTec will enable us to further consolidate our leadership in the country's motorcycle segment". 

Also read: Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 all-black edition launched in India at Rs 1.50 lakh

With inputs from PTI

AutoheroHero PassionHero Passion Xtec

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu