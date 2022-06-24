Hero Passion Xtec motorcycle launched in India, price starts at Rs 74,590

Hero MotoCorp, the market leader in two-wheelers, announced the launch of its new Passion 'XTec' motorcycle on Friday, with prices starting at Rs 74,590. (ex-showroom Delhi). The new bike is powered by a 110cc engine with a power output of 9 BHP and includes features such as Bluetooth connectivity, SMS and call alerts, real-time mileage indicator, low-fuel indicator, side-stand engine cut-off, and a service reminder.

It is available in two options with the drum brake variant priced at Rs 74,590 and the disc brake variant tagged at Rs 78,990 (ex-showroom Delhi), it added. Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning Malo Le Masson said the company's range of 'XTec' products, such as the Splendor+ XTec, Glamour 125 XTec, Pleasure+ 110 XTec and Destini 125 XTec have "received an overwhelming response from customers and we expect the Passion XTec to continue this trend".

Stating that the Hero Passion brand enjoys massive customer trust for over a decade, Hero MotoCorp Chief Growth Officer Ranjivjit Singh said, "We are certain that the Passion XTec will enable us to further consolidate our leadership in the country's motorcycle segment".

With inputs from PTI