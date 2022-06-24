Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 all-black edition launched in India at Rs 1.50 lakh

Bajaj has launched the new Black variants of the Pulsar N250 and F250 in India after teasing it a few days ago. Both of these bikes will have a price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. When compared to the regular versions of the bike, these all-black versions will set you back by Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000 more, respectively. Apart from the aesthetic updates, the models also get a bit of mechanical update. It is to be noted that a few days ago, the automaker had launched the Pulsar N160 in India.

The new Pulsar 250 twins now are equipped with dual-channel ABS. The regular versions of both the models only have single-channel ABS. In addition, both the bikes now have a dark paint scheme to be specific; the company calls it the Brooklyn Black paint shade. Taking a closer look, both the models have a combination of matte and gloss paint in the panels with a bit of silver as highlights. The paint scheme continues to the other parts of the bike as well, including the alloy wheels, exhaust, engine casing, and other parts.

The engine on both the Pulsar N250 and F250 remains the same as the earlier model. It continues to draw power from the same 249cc, SOHC, air, and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 24.5hp and peak torque of 21.5Nm revving at 6,500 rpm. This engine is mated to a five-speed transmission with a slip and assist clutch.

The Pulsar 250 twins share the same 17-inch alloy wheels, and the brakes on the all-black 250 Twins are 300 mm at the front and 230 mm at the rear. The bikes are equipped with telescopic forks and a mono-shock. Furthermore, the bikes have a fuel tank capacity of 14 liters.