Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 78,878

Honda Shine manages to rule the roost in the Indian market with high sales volume, and it is highly loved by the Indian audience for its reliability and overall riding experience. To further extend the customer experience, the company has today launched the Honda Shine Celebration Edition in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 78,878. Being one of the most popular offerings in the Indian market, the Shine has been a crowd favourite. Well, the company has also introduced two new colour options for the Shine Celebration Edition - Matte Steel Black Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic.

Speaking on the new edition launch, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “As the nation warms up for the upcoming festive season, at HMSI we wanted to amplify this fervour further for our customers across regions. Renowned famously as one of the most appealing executive motorcycles, brand Shine continues to delight millions of Indians in their journey on two wheels. I am confident that the all-new celebration edition avatar will light up the festival vibes and bring new delight to our customers.”

The new Shine Celebration edition brings a fresh new look with its captivating golden theme. Whether it’s the fresh stripes, golden wing mark emblem, or celebration edition logo on the tank top, the new edition brings more premium style along with numerous appealing value additions.

Also read - Hyundai Venue N Line India launch in September 2022: Top 5 things to expect

While the new saddle brown seat lends a mark of premium sophistication and pride to its rider, the matte axis grey metallic muffler cover, a touch of gold on its side covers and an all-new golden garnish on the front blend brilliantly with the celebratory spirit. The motorcycle is sold with a 124 cc engine, which generates a power of 10.74 PS at 7500 rpm and a torque of 11 Nm at 6000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.