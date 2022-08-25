Hyundai Venue N Line coming next month: Top 5 things to expect

The Hyundai Venue remains one of the highest-selling products for the South Korean carmaker in the Indian market. It has been recently updated with a nip and tuck job, along with some added features and cosmetic updates on the inside. Now, the company has revealed that it will launch a spruced-up version of the compact SUV called Venue N line on September 6. The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line will be the second product from the company under its performance division - N Line. Well, what are the 5 coolest things to expect on the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line? Read on to know.

Hyundai Venue N Line - Tighter suspension

Like the i20 N Line, the forthcoming Hyundai Venue N Line will be fitted with new tighter coilovers on the front and stiffer springs and dampers on the rear. The setup will offer a harsher ride quality, but in return, it will make the Venue N Line dynamically superior than the regular model. Well, it’s a great barter deal we’d say.

Hyundai Venue N Line - Buffed up exterior

On the outside, N Line-specific exterior updates will be seen. The changes will include the addition of a larger spoiler, side skirts, front and rear splitters, and new alloy wheels. In addition, red accents will be used on the outside to accentuate the overall sporty quotient of the vehicle.

Hyundai Venue N Line - Throatier exhaust note

The most interesting update on the Hyundai Venue N Line will be the addition of a new exhaust system. Well, it will be similar to the one seen on the i20 N Line. Consequently, expect the Venue N Line to sound raspier and throatier.

Hyundai Venue N Line - Sportier interior package

With the introduction of the N line badge, the cabin of the Venue will be updated with a new red-black theme for a sporty appeal, much like its hatchback sibling. Furthermore, the N-Line logo will be seen embossed on the seats, while the gear knob and steering wheel feature contrast red stitching over black leather.

Hyundai Venue N Line - N-spec steering wheel

The steering wheel on the Hyundai Venue N Line will be borrowed from the i20 N Line. The N-spec steering wheel will be a chunkier note with better contours and paddle shifters to offer a more engaging driving experience.