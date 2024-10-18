Hyundai Creta Base Variant Features Explained - Does Buying It Make Sense?

Hyundai Creta Base Variant Features Explained: The Hyundai Creta (E) base variant offers several key features. It includes manual air conditioning, front and rear power windows, manual height adjustment for the driver's seat, adjustable outside mirrors, and a multi-functional steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustments.

Safety features are robust, with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill-start assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and vehicle stability management (VSM). It also comes with 3-point seat belts and seatbelt reminders for all seats, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

It offers rear disc brakes, an emergency stop signal (ESS), an immobilizer, a burglar alarm, central locking, a headlamp escort function, and rear parking sensors. The Creta E rides on 16-inch steel wheels and offers projector headlamps, LED positioning lamps, electric tailgate releases, front & rear skid plates finished in silver, and a rear spoiler.

Inside, it features digital cluster with color TFT MID, fabric upholstery, height-adjustable front, and rear headrests, a front console armrest with storage, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, rear AC vent, and a 60:40 split rear seat for added convenience.

The base variant of the 2024 Hyundai Creta is priced at Rs 11 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine mated with a 6-speed manual transmission. It generates 115 PS and 144 Nm and claims a mileage of 17.4 kmpl.

Does Buying It Make Sense?

The credit for popularizing the compact SUV segment in India largely goes to the Hyundai Creta. Over the past 9 years, it has proven itself in terms of reliability and durability.

If you are satisfied with the features mentioned above, you may consider purchasing its base variant. However, if you want more features, the top variant offers nearly all the features you would expect in this segment, yet that commands a higher premium of 20.30 lakh, ex-showroom.