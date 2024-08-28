Advertisement
Hyundai Creta Diesel Vs Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid: Which Has Lower Running Cost - Mileage Comparison

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Hyundai Creta Diesel Vs Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Running Costs: Hyundai Creta dominates the compact SUV segment in India. It even emerged as the best-selling car in July 2024 with over 15,000 units sold. On the other hand, there's also the Maruti Grand Vitara in the same segment, which, however not selling as much as the Creta, is still generating good volume for the company. 

If you're planning to purchase a compact SUV but are confused between these two regarding mileage or running cost. In that case, this article will compare the running costs of the Creta Diesel and Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid, helping you make an informed decision.

To calculate the running cost of the Hyundai Creta Diesel and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid for 100 kilometers, let's use their claimed mileage and the fuel prices in Delhi.

-- Hyundai Creta Diesel Manual Claimed mileage: 21.8 kmpl
-- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.62 per liter

-- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Claimed mileage: 27.97 kmpl
-- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.72 per liter

Hyundai Creta Diesel: Running Cost

-- Fuel needed for 100 km = 100 km ÷ 21.8 kmpl = 4.59 liters
-- Cost for 100 km = 4.59 liters × Rs 87.62 per liter = Rs 402.15

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid: Running Cost

-- Fuel needed for 100 km = 100 km ÷ 27.97 kmpl = 3.57 liters
-- Cost for 100 km = 3.57 liters × Rs 94.72 per liter = Rs 338.17

Creta Diesel Vs Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid

While the Hyundai Creta diesel costs around Rs 402.15 to run 100 kilometers, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid costs around Rs 338.17 to cover the same distance, which is lower than the Hyundai Creta diesel.

So, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid is cheaper to run compared to the Hyundai Creta Diesel by about Rs 64 for every 100 kilometers. 

However, it is important to note that in the real world running costs can vary, depending on the road, traffic situation, and other factors.

