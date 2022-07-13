Talking on the phone while driving a car or riding a bike is a traffic violation. However, this rule is often overlooked by commuters. Taking it up a notch, a picture of a man using a laptop while riding a motorcycle has gone viral on the internet. The incident took place in Bengaluru, based on the social media post where the man was working on a laptop during his commute. The picture of the incident was shared by Harshmeet Singh on LinkedIn and has been receiving lots of comments and reactions from the netizens.

The video on LinkedIn was captioned saying, "Bengaluru at its best or worst? 11 pm, Bengaluru - One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop. If you as a, Boss have been able to terrorize your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again. Let's use the phrase 'IT'S URGENT' and 'DO IT ASAP' more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates."

The picture has garnered 40k likes on the social media platform. However, as with many posts on any social media platform, the netizens are divided on the incident. Some of the people on the internet are appreciating man's work ethic while others are totally against it, opposing the dangerous act.

Also read: Nissan Magnite RED Edition launched in India with styling updates, prices start at Rs 7.86 lakh

One of the social media users commented on the post saying. "I believe safety is everyone's responsibility. It has to be ingrained within the company's DNA and so it will percolate down to all the employees. Putting your life in danger is not an option for anything. As leaders, it's our duty to ensure our subordinates are following safe practices.."