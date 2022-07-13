The Nissan Magnite RED Edition has been launched in India today with prices starting at Rs 7,86,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The RED Edition gets styling updates over the regular Magnite compact SUV apart from the added features. The Magnite RED Edition is based on the popular Magnite XV variant and it will be offered in three variants - Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition. The Magnite RED Edition will be offered with two Monotone colour options – Onyx Black and Storm White. The RED Edition comes in 1.0-litre MT, 1.0-litre Turbo MT, and 1.0-litre Turbo CVT variants to offer option of full range.

Here's the full variant wise pricing of the Nissan Magnite RED Edition

Nissan Magnite MT XV RED Edition - Rs 7,86,500

Nissan Magnite Turbo XV RED Edition - Rs 9,24,500

Nissan Magnite Turbo CVT XV RED Edition - 9,99,900

The RED Edition gets distinctive red accent that covers the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. Major design additions include bold body graphics, a tail door garnish, and a prominent RED Edition-specific badge. The RED Edition retains the R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, an LED fog lamp, and LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), completing its updated presence.

Nissan Magnite RED Edition features a premium red-themed dashboard, a red accent on the door side armrest and centre console. It also hosts added tech features, including a wireless charger, a PM 2.5 air filter, an LED scuff plate, and ambient mood lighting. Other key features include an 8.0 touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity for Android Auto & Apple Carplay, a 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster and a Rear-View Camera with Projection Guide. The RED Edition Magnite features Push Button Start/Stop, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist.

Speaking at the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a memorable addition to many homes nationwide with over 1 lakh bookings since launch. The new Nissan Magnite RED Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the RED Edition’s best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a Big, Bold, Beautiful visual update.”

At the heart of the Magnite is the HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine, which delivers maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm – while being one of the most fuel-efficient (20kmpl) B-SUVs in the market.

