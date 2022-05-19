The bread and butter of the Bavarian automaker - BMW, is the G20 3-Series, and it has just received its mid-cycle update. The 2023 BMW 3-Series facelift is unveiled with rather subtle changes inside-out. The company has tweaked the nose with the help of a new front bumper, housing a more dynamic-looking air dam, flanked by L-shaped fog lamp housings. The kidney grille hasn’t grown in size, which should be appreciated. However, the radiator grille now sports softer edges. The LED headlamps continue to look sharp in the restyled avatar, and they come with redesigned LED DRLs.

Alterations to the rear design include a meatier bumper with trapezoidal twin exhaust ports. Sideways, things remain as is, except for the new design of 18-inch wheels. The new BMW 3-Series facelift will be available with the M Sport package, which comprises an M leather steering wheel, larger 19-inch rims, and a variable sport steering.

Opt for the M340i variant, and the M Sport suspension can be replaced with adaptive M Suspension that features electric damping. Nevertheless, lesser 330i and 330e trims get the same under the Dynamic Handling package.

The interior of the 3-Series is also updated. A new curved display sits over the dashboard. It houses a 12.3-inch screen for the instrument console and 14.9-inch display for the infotainment unit. Additional voice commands have also been added to the suite, claims BMW. The chunky gear lever seen on the pre-facelift model is now gone and enters a smaller lever now.

Under the hood, powertrain options are carried over from the outgoing model. Hence, the entry-level 330i uses 2.0-lite 4-cylinder turbo-petrol unit, belting out close to 259 PS of peak power. The M340i, on the other hand, continues with the 3.0-litre six-cylinder motor. The peak output is rated at 387 PS. Talking of transmission, an eight-speed automatic gearbox will be standard affair across the range. Currently, BMW has unveiled the model as a European product, but it will soon reach markets like the USA, India, and more.

