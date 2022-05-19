हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra

Even Anand Mahindra is unable to get his Mahindra XUV700 delivered: Here’s why

Mahindra XUV700 currently has a long waiting period that extends to more than a year currently, and global chip and ship shortage has increased it even further, says Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra is a name of strong repute in the Indian market. The UV giant launched the XUV700 in the country last year, and it received 50,000 orders in a very short span of time. Well, the waiting period for the Mahindra XUV700 is indeed long. In fact, the Mahindra Group Chairman - Anand Mahindra, is not able to get the delivery of the XUV700 for himself. The industrialist recently revealed the same in reply to the tweet of shuttler Chirag Shetty, when he asked about the delivery status of his XUV700.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP. @vijaynakra I hope you see this!  (By the way, I’ve ordered one for my wife & I’m still in Q! ) Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies).”

Twitter users soon noticed Mahindra’s tweet and wanted to know the exact reason for this delay. The industrialist made another attempt at twitter and explained that the global chip and ship shortages have plagued the automotive industry quite adversely. The issue with the supply of semiconductor chips has not just affected the sale of Mahindra vehicles, but other OEMs as well.

Also read: Top 5 off-roader SUVs to buy in India under Rs 20 lakh: Jeep, Mahindra and more

Recently, Martin Schwank, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO, has claimed that all the cars that Mercedes-Benz India had  in its inventory are already sold out. Moreover, a long standing order of 5,000 vehicles is yet to be served, wherein the waiting period ranges in between two months to two years depending on the model you choose. As per Schwank, global chip shortage and global supply issues are impacting the luxury carmaker’s growth.

Tags:
MahindraMahindra XUV700Anand MahindraChip shortage
