Jammu-Srinagar Highway's T5 Tunnel Opens For Traffic, To Offer Relief From Landslide Prone Roads

On the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the T5 tunnel, which avoids the landslide-prone Panthyal section, was opened for traffic on Thursday, according to officials. In February 2020, construction on the 880-meter twin-tube tunnel, which is a component of the highway realignment project, began. They said that the threat of stones being fired has been eliminated as a result of its completion.

Over the past couple of years, a temporary iron and steel tunnel at the crucial stretch provided some relief to the people travelling on the highway. But the rolling stones continued to cause frequent disruptions in the smooth movement of traffic.

"The T5 tunnel at Panthyal was opened for two-way traffic, which will now move smoothly without the fear of disruption from falling rocks," Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, told.

The four-laning project of the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was started by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in 2011.

The work that includes a number of small and major tunnels, bridges, and flyovers is likely to be completed by next year after missing several deadlines over the past decade.

The T5 was the fourth tunnel dedicated to the public by the NHAI in the past year, while several other small tunnels and bridges are nearing completion, which will bypass other critical spots on the highway, making travel comfortable by the end of July.

"The Ramban flyover, which will bypass Ramban Market, is expected to be thrown open by April 15, Jaishwal bridge near Karole by March 31, and 873-metre Kunfer tunnel between Peeda and Chanderkote next month as well," Islam said. The officer said after the completion of these projects, traffic congestion on the highway will get reduced.

With PTI Inputs