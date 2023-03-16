2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Starts Reaching NEXA Dealerships: Watch Video

Lifestyle vehicles, more so off-roaders are picking some pace on the sales tally in our market. The Mahindra Thar has proved its mettle, and now, 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is ready to reignite this segment for the good. The SUV was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, and it has garnered over 30,000 bookings since its unveiling. The company hasn’t confirmed its launch date yet, but the Jimny has started reaching the Nexa dealership. A recent YouTube video from OyeArjun gives a glimpse of the exercise, showing the Jimny being unloaded and parked inside the dealership.

This is the first dealership in the country to showcase the Jimny to the masses. This Nexa dealership is located near Sikanderpur Metro Station in Gurugram, Haryana. The host has also mentioned the contact details of the dealership in the video description.

Cute, compact, and capable are the words that came to our mind when we first saw the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door. It might not have the road presence of a Thar, but it does have the road presence that a stock Gypsy had. With a boxy design, things are largely upright. And, the Jimny is designed using a scale, except for its headlamps, which are circular in shape. Overall, the design looks appealing, and there will be a multitude of colour options too.

On the inside, the Jimny is identical to the 3-door model until the first row, except for a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Around the second row, the space is good enough for two adults. Moreover, there’s a rather practical boot space. The Jimny gets 6 airbags as standard, along with a host of other functions, namely headlamp washers, hill descent control, hill hold assist, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and more.

Under the hood, there is a 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol that produces a peak power output of 104.8 PS and 134.2 Nm of max torque. It will be offered with a 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Moreover, the off-road attributes of the Jimny are very strong. It gets a 3-link suspension for solid axles on both ends. There’s a lockable centre diff with a low-range transfer case.