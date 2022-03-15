Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator to be available in special-edition Gobi Tan colour

Jeep, the US off-road vehicle maker, has announced that the Gladiator pick-up truck and the Wrangler SUV will be available in a new sand-like colour dubbed Gobi. This colour is reminiscent of the Gobi Desert in Asia, as the name suggests.

The Gobi colour scheme isn't completely new to Jeep; it was available for the Gladiator's debut model year, and it'll be returning for 2022. Jeep is now offering the colour on the Wrangler for the first time, giving customers even more choices when it comes to customizing their vehicle.

A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes standard on both the truck and the SUV for the 2022 model year, as well as an enhanced cabin air filter and other improvements. The powertrains and trim levels of Jeep vehicles, on the other hand, remain unchanged. 2022 Wranglers start at $27,725 (Rs 21.22 lakh) and Gladiators at $35,610 (Rs 27.26 lakh).

Gobi is back! And looking better than ever. This limited-edition color is now available for both Gladiator and Wrangler. pic.twitter.com/jzLuES0VNQ — Jeep (@Jeep) March 11, 2022

Jeep says the new colour will be available through June 2022, and it will be available on both the hybrid 4xe and the powerful Wrangler 392. Priced at $495 (Rs 37,921), it will be an optional addition to both models.

