Ashneer Grover criticises BharatPe's CEO for purchasing a BMW Z4

Former BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover came to Twitter to criticise the company's CEO Suhail Sameer, claiming that if the CEO can afford a BMW Z4 convertible, the founder can afford a used Porsche.

"I am proud @SuhailSameer14 that within 1 year of joining BharatPe you could buy BMW Z4 Convertible sports car. I've made my employees' dreams come true. Ironic that you believe you as employee can afford your dream and I as Founder can't even afford a 2nd hand Porsche. Touché !!," Grover wrote on Twitter.

This comes after Grover's Porsche Cayman became a talking topic among those blaming him for misusing cash. According to a recent Bloomberg storey, Ashneer informed his workplace colleagues that he spent Rs 1 crore on a dining table.

According to Ashneer Grover, he enjoys driving expensive cars on deserted roads at night and owns many luxury vehicles. Among Ashneer's cars are a Porsche Cayman, Mercedes-Maybach S650, Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

In the end, Grover asked why it is okay that his employees earn enough money to buy luxury cars like BMW Z4, but he is not allowed to do so himself without leaks to the media.

