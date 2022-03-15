हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashneer Grove

Ashneer Grover criticises BharatPe's CEO for purchasing a BMW Z4

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was recently featured in Shark Tank India series where he disclosed that he is a car enthusiast who enjoys driving on deserted roads at night.

Ashneer Grover criticises BharatPe&#039;s CEO for purchasing a BMW Z4

Former BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover came to Twitter to criticise the company's CEO Suhail Sameer, claiming that if the CEO can afford a BMW Z4 convertible, the founder can afford a used Porsche.

"I am proud @SuhailSameer14 that within 1 year of joining BharatPe you could buy BMW Z4 Convertible sports car. I've made my employees' dreams come true. Ironic that you believe you as employee can afford your dream and I as Founder can't even afford a 2nd hand Porsche. Touché !!," Grover wrote on Twitter.

This comes after Grover's Porsche Cayman became a talking topic among those blaming him for misusing cash. According to a recent Bloomberg storey, Ashneer informed his workplace colleagues that he spent Rs 1 crore on a dining table.

Read also: Viral road safety awareness campaign by Mumbai Police features Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters

According to Ashneer Grover, he enjoys driving expensive cars on deserted roads at night and owns many luxury vehicles. Among Ashneer's cars are a Porsche Cayman, Mercedes-Maybach S650, Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. 

In the end, Grover asked why it is okay that his employees earn enough money to buy luxury cars like BMW Z4, but he is not allowed to do so himself without leaks to the media.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashneer GroveBharatPePorscheBMW
Next
Story

Viral road safety awareness campaign by Mumbai Police features Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Ukraine Russia War Update: 20th day of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, watch 25 top news