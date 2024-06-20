Kia Carens Facelift Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of 2024 Launch

The upcoming facelift of the Kia Carens has been seen undergoing testing in various locations across India. According to the reports, the vehicle was spotted in Sissu recently, indicating that Kia is conducting high-altitude performance tests. The refreshed model is expected to hit Indian showrooms before the end of 2024.

Exterior Design Updates

Reports say that the 2024 Kia Carens facelift will introduce several significant changes to its exterior design. The front end will feature new LED headlamps inspired by the design language of the recently unveiled EV3. Along the sides, the facelifted Carens will sport a new set of alloy wheels. The rear will also see updates with revised LED tail lamps. Both the front and rear bumpers are expected to be redesigned, providing the MPV with a modern and refreshed appearance.

Interior Enhancements

While specific details about the interior updates of the 2024 Kia Carens facelift remain undisclosed, it is anticipated that the vehicle will retain the current model’s six- and seven-seat configurations. The facelift is expected to bring updates to its features list and introduce new fabrics and materials for the dashboard and upholstery.

Engine Specifications

The engine lineup for the Carens facelift is likely to feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering 113 bhp, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 158 bhp, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 113 bhp. The turbo-petrol variant will offer a choice between a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The diesel version will come with three transmission options: a manual, an iMT, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.