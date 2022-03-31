Kim Kardashian buys Rs 3 crore custom Mercedes-Maybach minivan for her kids

Kim Kardashian debuted her latest customized ride, a $400,000 (Rs 3.03 crore) Mercedes-Maybach minivan, on Discovery+'s Million Dollar Wheels for the first time. The American reality personality is well-known for having expensive preferences in everything, even the vehicles she drives.

The video shows a startled Kardashian arriving at her customised luxury car's garage. "Oh my God, this is great!" she screams as she walks into the garage. Kim Kardashian isn't your typical parent when it comes to the vehicles she employs to transport her children.

Kim's bespoke black luxury Mercedes-Maybach van is outfitted with multi-colour roof lights, foldable tables, heated seats and reclining captain's seats. In addition, the Mercedes-Maybach minivan has leather seats with diamond stitching and TV displays in all of the seat dividers.

Also read: Toyota Hilux pickup truck launched in India at Rs 34 lakh, 4x4 standard in all variants

There is no information said in the video about the performance of this luxury minivan, but it is likely that this customised Mercedes-Maybach is likely using the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine found in Mercedes-Benz V-Class. It generally produces 163 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque for the Indian speck model, but because to the extra weight of the van due to enhanced luxury equipment, the engine in Kim's latest ride is likely tuned to produce more power and torque.

We previously told you about three of Kim Kardashian's favourite vehicles: a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Maybach S600, and a Rolls Royce Ghost, all painted in the same shade of 'Ghost Grey' as her home, and how she was involved in the painting process of her vehicles.

Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband, had also acquired a Maybach van for his children.

