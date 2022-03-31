Toyota Hilux pickup truck launched in India at Rs 34 lakh, 4x4 standard in all variants

Toyota India has launched the legendary Japanese pick-up truck Toyota Hilux in the country at a starting price of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota Hilux is launched in three variants in India, base variant being 4x4 MT Standard priced at Rs 34 lakh, mid variant being 4x4 MT High priced at Rs 35.80 lakh and top-spec variant being 4x4 AT High priced at Rs 36.80 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom).

Although Toyota announced the launch of the Hilux earlier this year, the prices were not revealed. TKM had launched the model in January and in February it temporarily stopped bookings considering various factors impacting the supply amid heavy demand for the model. Globally, the Hilux sales have surpassed 20 million units in around 180 countries.

"Ever since its launch, the sophisticated Hilux has managed to win the admiration and hearts of the customers with good response. With our 'customer first' approach, drawing inspiration from the lifestyles of the people, our offering in the whole new lifestyle segment with Hilux is a step ahead to deliver 'mass happiness to all," TKM Executive Vice President Tadashi Asazuma said in a statement.

The model is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine and comes with manual and automatic transmission options. It comes with a 4x4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm, among other safety and convenience features. Toyota's Hilux uses the same IMV-2 platform that underpins two of its other workhorses - the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

In terms of design, while the platform is same, due to the loading bay, the pickup truck will be significantly longer than either one of these models, coming in at around 5.3 metres. Infact the wheelbase alone is 3,080 mm and the width of the truck is roughly the same as the Indian Fortuner.

At the front of this truck is a large hexagonal grille covered with black plastic cladding, swept back headlamps with DRLs and a very aggressive bumper design which gives this truck a muscular stance. A set of blacked-out alloy wheels adorns the massive wheel arches and sculpted LED taillights cover the rear end. The wheel arches, body claddings and a side step add to its ruggedness further.

With inputs from PTI

