Mahindra Scorpio Boss Edition Launched: Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced a special edition of its popular Scorpio Classic SUV to celebrate the Diwali season. Named the Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition, this limited edition receives some cosmetic upgrades and interior tweaks over the standard model. The prices for this edition are yet to be announced. The regular Scorpio Classic is available in four variants – S, S 9-seater, S 11 7-seater, and S 11 – with prices ranging from Rs 13.62 lakh to Rs 17.42 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

So, what makes the Scorpio Classic Boss Edition unique? It features dark chrome accents on the front grille, bumper extender, bonnet scoop, fog lamp assembly surrounds, headlamps, taillamps, and door handles. A silver skid plate at the front adds to its bold look. Additional accessories include a blacked-out rear bumper protector, door visors, and carbon-fiber finished ORVMs.

Inside, the SUV comes with all-black seat upholstery and a dual-tone black and beige dashboard, giving it a sporty feel. Mahindra hasn't confirmed which variants the Boss Edition will be based on, but it's likely to be the top-end S11 trim. This trim includes features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, phone mirroring, steering-mounted controls, faux leather steering wheel, remote central locking, auto door lock, and cruise control.

There are no changes to the engine. Similar to the regular model, the Scorpio Classic Boss Edition will be powered by the 2.2L diesel engine, delivering 132PS of power and 300Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.