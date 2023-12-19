Mahindra Thar 5-door Names Trademarked Till Date: Armada To Savannah

The lifestyle vehicle segment has picked up pace in recent times. The introduction of nameplates like the Scorpio-N, Thar, Hilux, Wrangler and more mark the revival of this segment. The second-gen Mahindra Thar is selling like hotcakes, as the SUV remains a crowd favourite for its design and capabilities. The Thar is being tested in its 5-door configuration now, and with spy images of the production-spec Mahindra Thar 5-door flying all over the internet, the launch is expected to be around the corner. Indian UV maker has trademarked a total of 7 name plates for the Thar 5-door, and let’s check all of them out.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Names

Starting with the most promising of all - Mahindra Thar Armada. In all likelihood, we expect the Armada tag to be used for the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door. Alongside, Mahindra has also filed trademark applications for Thar Savannah, Thar Cult, Thar Rex, Thar Roxx, Thar Gladius, and Thar Centurion.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Design

Spy images are apt at showing its stance, which does remind of the American offroader. The road presence of the 5-door Thar, however, will be its biggest selling point. The offroader can dwarf most cars in its current form and with increased length, it will certainly be able to scare road users. Changes in comparison to the outgoing 3-door model include new LED headlamps with DRLs, revised grille, and refreshed tail lamps. The design of the alloy wheels could be changed.

Mahindra Thar 5-door Cabin

Of course, there will be more room for the rear seat passengers, and more importantly, increased boot space with all seats in place. Furthermore, the 5-door Thar will feature a larger infotainment unit, which in all likelihood could feature wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Furthermore, there will be a sunroof on offer.

Also Read - Tata Sierra EV Leaked In Patent Images, Will Rival Mahindra Thar Electric: Design, Features, Powertrains

Mahindra thar 5-Door Specs

The increased wheelbase of the Thar will also amplify its stability on roads and off the road. Additionally, the car will use Scorpio-N’s pentalink suspension setup at the rear, along with rear disc brakes. The power plant choices could also be borrowed from the Scorpio-N. The turbo-petrol might boast a peak power output of 200 hp and 380 Nm of max torque. The oil burner, on the other hand, pushes out 172 hp and 400 Nm of max output. Transmission options will continue to include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.