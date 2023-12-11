Tata Sierra EV Leaked In Patent Images, Will Rival Mahindra Thar Electric: Design, Features, Powertrains

Tata Motors showcased a near-production concept of the upcoming Sierra EV. The nameplate that managed to woo enthusiasts with its boxy styling and impressive capabilities now seems to be all ready to make its way to the production line. Tata Motors has filed a patent for the final design for the Tata Sierra EV, and the sketches reveal the design of the upcoming electric SUV. Well, the design remains identical to the concept that was showcased, and therefore, the excitement to hear it from Tata Motors for the launch date is now unarguably high. The Sierra EV will certainly face tough competition from another Indian electric off-roader - Mahindra Thar Electric

Tata Sierra EV: Concept-Like Styling

The leaked patent drawings showcase a sleek and modern design, blending the classic appeal of the original Sierra with futuristic elements that define the electric era. The front end will have a high-set bonnet with a closed grille. Much like recent introductions, the Sierra gets vertically-split headlamps. It further boasts a glasshouse area like the concept, with roof rails on the top. The controversial 3-door body style won’t be put to use, but the Sierra will be launched with a 5-door layout. The SUV could possibly ride on large 19-inch wheels.

Tata Sierra EV: Features From Future?

As exterior styling takes a futuristic approach, the interior follows its footsteps. The dashboard layout is expected to carry minimalistic theme. The design will be carried over from the concept model showcased at the Auto Expo this year. In all likelihood, there will be a large touchscreen panel on the dashboard’s centre, along with an all-digital instrument cluster. Yes! The Sierra will be loaded to the gills. The feature list could include powered and ventilated front seats, premium sound system, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, cooled glovebox, ADAS, up to 7 airbags, and more.

Tata Sierra EV: Electric Limitations In Place?

Good news for all the ICE patrons exists, and it goes - Tata Motors could possibly launch a turbo-petrol version of the Sierra. The electric powertrain, however, remains a key focus. Interestingly, the Sierra EV could become the first car in Tata Motor’s stable to get an AWD layout with an electric powertrain. The company’s ICE line-up too misses out on any AWD offerings, period.